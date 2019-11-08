GREENSBORO — All four of Cone Health's full-service hospitals have earned "A" grades in a national watchdog groups' latest patient safety ratings.
The Leapfrog Group gave its highest safety grade to Moses H. Cone Memorial and Wesley Long hospitals in Greensboro, Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, and Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington.
"'A' hospitals show us their leadership in protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error," Leah Binder, president of the nonprofit safety group, said in a prepared statement.
Leapfrog does not review specialty hospitals, so Cone Health's Behavioral Hospital and Women's Hospital in Greensboro were not rated.
Based in Washington, Binder's organization rates more than 2,000 hospitals nationwide twice a year, using publicly available data on treatment outcomes and other indicators of quality care.
The grades are based specifically on each hospital's success in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
"High quality care means better care and safer care," said Bruce Swords, chief physician executive for the Greensboro-based health system.
The newly released grades were an improvement for Moses H. Cone and Alamance Regional hospitals, both of which had received "B" grades from Leapfrog in the group's last ratings in May.
Based in Washington, the Leapfrog Group was founded more than 10 years ago by the nation’s leading employers and private health care experts.
The group aims to rein in health-care costs by improving the safety and quality of care received by hospitalized patients.
