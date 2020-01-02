GREENSBORO — It’s now a little easier to move between a Greensboro Transit Agency bus stop on West Friendly Avenue and key services at Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital.
After recent route changes, passengers on GTA’s Route 7 had to get off the bus at Friendly and North Lindell Road and walk to Wesley Long to the north.
Now, thanks to a partnership between Cone Health and the city of Greensboro, Cone will provide shuttle service twice an hour to serve patients and hospital employees on that “last mile” or “first mile.”
GTA officials consolidated some routes in the fall, making it more difficult for patients to reach Wesley Long. The health system began to hear from patients about their travel issues, said Doug Allred, Cone Health’s spokesman.
Only about 15 to 20 riders a day use the transit system to get to the hospital, Allred said, but “we are concerned about the nature of riders,” he wrote in an email.
Now a shuttle will pick them up at the Friendly and Lindell bus stop.
“They may be going to a doctor’s appointment at LeBauer Healthcare at Elam Avenue. But they also may be getting chemotherapy at the cancer center or treatment for a wound at the wound center or going to the emergency department. That could make walking almost any distance, very difficult. So that is why this program is important,” Allred wrote.
He said the cost is minimal for a vital service that the health system is glad to provide. “We already had a van that shuttles patients from the parking lots to the hospital and cancer center entrance. We added a few more stops and coordinated it all with GTA,” he said.
Allred said GTA will install a shelter at the stop to keep riders out of the weather.
