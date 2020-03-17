GREENSBORO — Cone Health said today that it is further restricting visitation at its facilities.
Just one visitor will be allowed per patient in most circumstances, the health care system said Tuesday in a news release.
The restriction, which begins Wednesday, applies to Cone Health's hospitals, clinics and offices.
There are two exceptions at hospitals:
• Laboring mothers can have one visitor throughout their stay, and a doula hired by the mother will be allowed to attend the birth.
• Children 17 and under will be allowed two visitors (for example, parents or legal guardians).
Also, visitors to Cone Health facilities for doctor's appointments, lab work, physical therapy, imaging services and other services are limited to a patient and one guest.
The health system previously had asked the public — even if healthy and regardless of age — not to visit patients who are not immediate family members “unless absolutely necessary.”
Cone Health said the added measures are to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and to protect the health of its patients.
Visitors are instead encouraged to use phone calls or video chats to communicate with patients.
More information: conehealth.com/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.