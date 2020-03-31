GREENSBORO — Cone Health will not become the new owner of Randolph Health in Randolph County.
In a release, Cone Health said it has ended talks with Randolph Health about becoming the successor to the struggling health care company.
"Cone Health has completed its evaluation of a plan to work with Randolph Health on a new model of care, and we have decided we cannot be a potential successor health care organization for that community,” Terry Akin, CEO of Cone Health, said in the release.
Cone Health said the decision was due in part to the state of health care systems during the coronavirus pandemic and it did not want to extend itself to take on the project at this time.
Cone Health began discussions with Randolph Health last fall about taking over the company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early March.
Randolph Health will proceed through bankruptcy.
Cone Health said it would continue to support Randolph Health leadership per a previous agreement and would assist the company where possible.
