GREENSBORO — Wesley Long Hospital won't shift to help care for COVID-19 patients on Monday as originally planned, the health system said Friday.
Instead, Cone Health said it will first fill up the former Women's Hospital with seriously ill COVID-19 patients before turning to Wesley Long.
Cone Health said Friday afternoon in a news release the intent is to consolidate patients "making it safer for patients, physicians and staff." The system said it is reassessing capacity needs and plans daily.
Cone Health said that for now:
• There will be no change in the way behavioral health patients receive care.
• Cancer patients will continue getting outpatient treatment at the Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long.
• Inpatient oncology, sickle cell and urology units remain at Wesley Long.
“Please be very clear that we are not suggesting anyone breathe a sigh of relief. Experts across the state and nation agree that when we begin to see success with stay-at-home efforts, that is absolutely the time to keep our ‘foot on the gas,’ not relax, and not ‘reopen’ too early,” Cone Health CEO Terry Akin said in the release. “While the governor’s order remains in place, we worry very much that people will stop taking stay-at-home seriously. If that happens, the spread of COVID-19 cases will likely reignite and hospitalizations and fatalities will grow. We may again be faced with too little capacity and inadequate resources to care for our communities.”
Guilford County allowed its stay-home order to expire on Thursday, but the state order remains in effect through at least April 29.
State health data released Friday show Guilford recorded its 12th death from the illness and N.C. cases rose by another 400 to 5,859.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.