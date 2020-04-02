GREENSBORO — The weather has been nice, and a few warm, sunny spring days have drawn Terry Akin outside for walks through his neighborhood.
It’s supposed to be relaxing.
But one of those walks, in this time of coronavirus pandemic, left Cone Health’s CEO feeling troubled.
Akin told the story as part of an hour-long virtual roundtable on the videoconferencing platform Zoom, a conversation set up by Greensboro Day School that drew 154 remote participants watching and listening via webcams.
“I got extremely uncomfortable when I was out for a walk the other day,” Akin said, “and it was clear to me a group of high school kids were having a pool party. Folks, no. Just no. Any human interaction in the community between people who are not core family members occupying the same house isn’t safe.
“It’s not about just avoiding getting sick by social distancing. Any time people are coming together, it’s creating a multiplier effect for this virus that is exponential. You need to stay home. You need to stay with your nuclear family. And you need to not go out unless you absolutely have to.”
Akin spoke to his audience, knowing many listening were Greensboro Day students.
“Stay home. I don’t know how to be any more blunt about it. Stay home,” Akin said. “It’s hard to get your mind around this, but this is not a time for playdates … whether you’re 3 years old or 18 years old.”
He had messages for adults, too. Grim messages.
Visitors have been restricted at Cone Health’s hospitals.
Efforts are ongoing to ensure adequate supplies of face shields, masks, gowns and gloves for staff.
Test kits “are somewhat limited,” so Cone Health has moved to testing hospitalized patients only. Even so, Akin said he’s more concerned with the turnaround time for test results than the amount of kits available, and that turnaround has come down to about a day.
Akin said he’s hopeful about a vaccine, but believes it’s still about a year away.
In the meantime, people continually ask about numbers. How many infected? How many seriously? How many deaths?
“With this pandemic,” Akin said, “the only constant is change. … People want to track the number of confirmed cases, but I promise you that gives us a dramatic underrepresentation of the extent of the spread of the virus.”
That’s because the only people being tested are people who need hospital care, Akin said. Others who show less severe symptoms are sent home to self-quarantine.
At the time he spoke, Akin said between 20 and 25 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed at Cone Health hospitals in the last week.
“We believe the Triad and the rest of our state … are still fairly early in this journey,” Akin said. “The numbers I’ve shared are the low end of the curve. It’s a curve people can help moderate and flatten, and that’s what I’m most passionate about.”
For the whole hour, Akin’s message never wavered.
“People need to understand,” he said, “you have the ability through your actions or inactions to keep people alive.”
