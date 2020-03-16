GREENSBORO ― Cone Health has set up drive-thru specimen collection centers and emergency department triage stations to help control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The collection centers allow people to be tested while avoiding possibly spreading the virus to those in a doctor’s office or an emergency department.
The first drive-thru center is not at Cone Hospital, but rather at another Cone facility at 300 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. It opened to the community at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
"This will be a site where they can pull through in their car just to be tested," Preston Hammock, president of Moses Cone Hospital, said at news conference on Monday.
Only those with a doctor's order will be tested. After the drive-thru test, patients would return home to self-quarantine.
"Those collected from will be given instructions on what to do and will be contacted in about two days with test results with further care," Hammock said.
Cone Health’s drive-thru collection sites will be set up in Alamance, Guilford and Rockingham counties.
Meanwhile, Cone is taking precautions at all five of its emergency departments by setting up triage tents for those who meet certain criteria.
Hammock said everyone who shows up at an emergency department will be asked a couple of questions before entering. If a person has respiratory issues consistent with a possible coronavirus infection, they will be sent to the triage tent for further evaluation.
"That way we can meet their needs without commingling many people within the same waiting area," Hammock said.
Depending on evaluation in the triage tent, a person will either be allowed to enter the emergency room or receive needed treatment.
These stations are in place at Moses Cone Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital and MedCenter High Point.
Hammock said the collection centers and the triage tents will be in place as long as they are needed.
Cone is taking other precautions at its hospitals under the guidance of the CDC, Hammock said, such as providing protective equipment to staff and limiting visitors.
"If you do not need to come to the hospital to visit a loved one, we ask that you stay away," Hammock said.
As Cone has been putting in measures to test and treat COVID-19, it has also been looking at what it might need to do in a scenario where the disease overwhelms its capacity — as some other hospitals around the world have faced.
Internationally, governments have implemented social distancing measures such as banning big gatherings — hoping it will to slow the rate of infection and could help spread the epidemic out over a longer period of time. That would lessen the number of people getting ill at any one time and thus potentially avoid or diminish a sudden overburdening of the healthcare system.
Another strategy is for health care providers to try to reduce the burden on the system by rescheduling less urgent care. On Friday, the American College of Surgeons released guidance to hospitals asking them to make plans to "minimize, postpone or cancel" elective operations as well as endoscopies and other invasive procedures, to help free up the healthcare system to deal with COVID-19.
Cone Health has the ability to increase its number of available beds for intensive care if needed for a coronavirus outbreak, Bruce Swords, chief physician executive at Cone Health said in an interview Thursday. He said he hoped, however, that community efforts to slow and contain the virus would make that unnecessary.
"We are well organized for the potential of a worst-case scenario as we define that today," Swords said Thursday. "It’s less about planning for the worst-case scenario and more about preventing that from happening."
Swords said Cone has at least 130 intensive care unit beds. Usually, he said, they might have about 60% to 65% of those beds in use, maybe 60% to 70% during flu season. On Thursday, Swords said, the hospital was experiencing a typical day in flu season, without any jump in illnesses.
If they had to, Swords said Thursday, they could shift other hospital beds to become intensive care unit beds. Some intensive care unit beds are taken up by people recovering from elective surgeries, he said, and the hospital could start postponing or rescheduling elective surgeries if needed to free up beds.
A minority of people who become ill with COVID-19 develop significant breathing problems, and ventilators may be used in those cases. Swords also said the hospital did an inventory and found that it has well over 130 ventilators. They do not anticipate running out, he said.
