GREENSBORO ― To help control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Cone Health is setting up drive-thru specimen collection centers and emergency department triage stations.
The collection centers allow someone to be tested while avoiding possibly spreading the virus to those in a doctor’s office or an emergency department.
The first drive-thru center will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday. It will not be at Cone Hospital, but rather at another Cone facility at 300 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.
"This will be a site where they can pull through in their car just to be tested," Preston Hammock, president of Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, said at press conference on Monday.
Only those with a doctor's order will be tested.
After the drive-thru test, patients would return home to self-quarantine.
"Those collected from will be given instructions on what to do and will be contacted in about two days with test results with further care," Hammock said.
Cone Health’s drive-thru collection sites will be set up in Alamance, Guilford and Rockingham counties.
Meanwhile, Cone is taking precautions at all five of its emergency departments by setting up coronavirus triage tents for those who meet certain criteria.
Hammock said everyone who shows up at an emergency department will be asked a couple of questions before entering. If a person has respiratory issues consistent with a possible coronavirus infection, they will be sent to the triage tent for further evaluation.
"That way we can meet their needs without commingling many people within the same waiting area," Hammock said.
Depending on evaluation in the triage tent, a person will either be allowed to enter the emergency room or receive needed treatment.
These stations will be in place at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital and MedCenter High Point.
Hammock said the collection centers and the triage tents will be in place as long as they are needed.
Hammock said Cone is taking other precautions at its hospitals under the guidance of the CDC such as providing protective equipment to staff and limiting visitors.
"If you do not need to come to the hospital to visit a loved one, we ask that you stay away," Hammock said.
Following CDC guidelines, Cone Health reminds everyone of the importance of frequent hand washing, covering coughs and social distancing. Avoid large groups of people and stay home whenever possible. The CDC also advises staying six feet from others if you must go out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.