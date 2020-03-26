Moses Cone Hospital

Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro

 Courtesy of Cone Health

GREENSBORO — Cone Health is accepting donations of medical supplies to help treat patients and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"As part of our efforts to do everything possible to meet current and future care needs of our community and to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, we are reaching out to organizations and individuals who may have essential medical and cleaning supplies,” Michelle Schneider, vice president and chief philanthropy officer, said in a release.

Donations will be accepted from corporations, community organizations and individuals.

What Cone will take

  • N95 masks (medical or industrial).
  • Surgical masks.
  • Goggles, safety glasses.
  • Sealed, individually packaged medical-grade swabs for testing.
  • Disposable surgical gowns (not cloth).
  • Shoe covers.
  • Hair/head caps.

Those with supplies to donate should visit conehealth.com/covid-donation.

What Cone won't take

  • Materials for creating handmade masks and personal protective equipment.
  • Visibly soiled or used items.
  • Cloth hospital gowns.
  • Opened boxes of gloves, gowns, masks (Boxes must be unopened).
  • Handmade masks in small quantities.

Cone will accept handmade protective masks if they come from a source with the capacity to manufacture 500 or more. Masks must be made to a set of specifications. For information, email Institutional.Advancement@conehealth.com.

