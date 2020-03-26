GREENSBORO — Cone Health is accepting donations of medical supplies to help treat patients and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"As part of our efforts to do everything possible to meet current and future care needs of our community and to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, we are reaching out to organizations and individuals who may have essential medical and cleaning supplies,” Michelle Schneider, vice president and chief philanthropy officer, said in a release.
Donations will be accepted from corporations, community organizations and individuals.
What Cone will take
- N95 masks (medical or industrial).
- Surgical masks.
- Goggles, safety glasses.
- Sealed, individually packaged medical-grade swabs for testing.
- Disposable surgical gowns (not cloth).
- Shoe covers.
- Hair/head caps.
Those with supplies to donate should visit conehealth.com/covid-donation.
What Cone won't take
- Materials for creating handmade masks and personal protective equipment.
- Visibly soiled or used items.
- Cloth hospital gowns.
- Opened boxes of gloves, gowns, masks (Boxes must be unopened).
- Handmade masks in small quantities.
Cone will accept handmade protective masks if they come from a source with the capacity to manufacture 500 or more. Masks must be made to a set of specifications. For information, email Institutional.Advancement@conehealth.com.
