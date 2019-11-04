Rockingham County Middle School observed a moment of silence in memory of 11-year-old Noah Isaac Chambers on Monday and made cards for his grieving family.
Noah, the son of Robert Chambers and Brooke Dupree of Stokesdale, died Sunday after being struck by an SUV Friday near a Halloween event in Oak Ridge.
His family told local TV stations that Noah was pronounced brain dead and removed from life support on Sunday at Brenner's Children's Hospital.
"He is in a better place. His spirit, his attitude, his joy, his laughter," Robert Chambers told WFMY News 2. "He is up there looking over everybody."
His family said Noah's donated organs will help at least seven people.
Noah was attempting to cross Haw River Road to get to a Bethel United Methodist Church trunk-or-treat party at about 7 p.m. when he was hit, according to N.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver does not face criminal charges, and a Highway Patrol trooper on Sunday confirmed the driver had not been speeding or impaired at the time of the accident.
"All of us at Bethel UMC are deeply saddened by this accident and the tragic turn of events,' said Bethel United Methodist Church Pastor Leyton Alan Mears in a statement. "Our focus at this time is providing care and support for all those involved.”
Noah's school had counselors available on Monday "and for as long as they are needed," the school announced on Facebook.
"Noah was a very sweet child and he was well liked by his friends and staff," RCS administrators said in a statement issued by Karen Hyler, public information officer.
"We have reached out to his family to let them know we are thinking of them," said RCMS Principal Moriah Dollarhite. "Our entire staff and school will continually keep Noah and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”
Two GoFundMe pages set up Sunday to help with medical and funeral costs — one with a $10,000 goal and another with a $5,000 goal — had already received more than $22,000 between the two by late Monday afternoon.
"Thank you to everybody that reached out and show support, and showed you cared," Noah's dad told WFMY News 2. "It really shows the movement of God that people are out there reaching out. People that don't even know me, that don't even know my son, reached out with open arms, and I really appreciate everybody, and I love everybody. I really do."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.