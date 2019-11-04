Rockingham County Middle School observed a moment of silence in memory of 11-year-old Noah Chambers on Monday and made cards for his grieving family.
Noah, the son of Robert Chambers and Brooke Dupree, of Stokesdale, died Sunday after being struck by an SUV Friday near a Halloween event in Oak Ridge.
His family told local TV stations that Noah was pronounced brain dead and removed from life support on Sunday at Brenner’s Children’s Hospital.
“He is in a better place. His spirit, his attitude, his joy, his laughter,” Robert Chambers told WFMY News 2. “He is up there looking over everybody.”
His family said Noah’s donated organs will help seven people.
Noah was attempting to cross Haw River Road to get to a Bethel United Methodist Church trunk-or-treat party at about 7 p.m. when he was hit, according to Highway Patrol.
The driver does not face criminal charges, and a Highway Patrol trooper confirmed the driver had not been speeding or impaired at the time of the accident.
“All of us at Bethel UMC are deeply saddened by this accident and the tragic turn of events,’ said Bethel United Methodist Church Pastor Leyton Alan Mears in a statement. “Our focus at this time is providing care and support for all those involved.”
Two GoFundMe pages set up Sunday to help with medical and funeral costs — one with a $10,000 goal and another with a $5,000 goal — had already received more than $22,000 between the two by late Monday afternoon.
