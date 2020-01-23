coliseum dark.jpg

Lights went out briefly during a warmup for the junior ladies free skate Thursday morning at the Greensboro Coliseum.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Ice skating competitors were called off the ice for a short time at the Greensboro Coliseum after lights went out Thursday morning during warmups for the junior ladies free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

There will be some delay in today's first competition, officials said.

Check back at greensboro.com for updates.

2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships schedule
Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments