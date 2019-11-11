GREENSBORO — Warming stations are opening at the YWCA, Greensboro Urban Ministry and Interactive Resource Center this week with potentially-record breaking cold on the way.
"Tuesday and Wednesday for sure," Lindy Garnette, the YWCA's CEO, said on Monday.
The warming stations open when the temperatures drop to a wind chill of 25 degrees or lower for two hours or more — the conditions in which hypothermia and frostbite can occur.
The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the Triad to hover close to the record lows of 17 degrees on Tuesday and 22 degrees on Wednesday. The Triad might also see rain early Tuesday, possibly mixed with a few snowflakes until around lunchtime, said James Morrow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
"With some of the coldest weather of the season behind it," Morrow said.
Those wanting to stay at one of the warming shelters must first must go to the Interactive Resource Center on Washington Street, where the spaces are assigned. The IRC will open at 7 p.m., Tuesday. From there, they will be assigned to one of the three available sites, with transportation to get to them.
The different sites are set up based on needs. The YWCA has 40-chair warming center for men, women and families with children. GUM operates a 20-chair warming center in the Weaver House lobby for men and women. The IRC has a 40-chair area for anyone, including those with restrictions on where they can reside.
Additionally, the IRC will continue to operate its day center, where services include a laundry room and showers.
The warming centers open in addition to existing shelters for the homeless, including those at the YWCA Greensboro, GUM's Pathways Center, the Salvation Army's Center of Hope and the Weaver Extension (WE) sites, which provide 71 more shelter beds for men and women from December through March.
Those shelters are often full with waiting lists.
The warming shelters are coordinated with the police passing along information, to get as many people out of the cold as possible.
Garnette said people often ask about helping, and that all the warming sites are accepting paper goods and snacks. Volunteers should ask at the various sites, she said, but at the YWCA, they are asking for ingredients for soup or chili — or donations of a read- to-go pot — along with bowls and spoons. Workers will add ingredients to whatever canned vegetables are donated.
"We've decided in the long run it's healthier, cheaper and makes people happier than a whole bunch of snacks," Garnette said.
All the stations could use donations of coffee, creamer and even cash to fill in any gaps, she said.
Garnette said there are lots of opportunities for youth groups, organizations and others to help out in and outside the actual warming stations.
For example, the YWCA needs help with washing blankets between uses.
The YWCA tore up one of its washers trying to keep pace last year. This year, they'll use any donated quarters to send volunteers to the laundromat with industrial washers, which are quicker and designed for that.
"There's always a way to help," Garnette said.
