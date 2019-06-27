The Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection has issued an air-pollution alert for Friday as ozone levels will approach hazardous levels for Triad residents.
The code-orange alert means that ground levels in the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards, the National Weather Service said.
The alert is in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
The weather may cause adverse health effects for people with heart or lung disease, children, older adults and people who are active outdoors such as athletes and outdoor workers, the office said in a news release.
Friday's forecast in Winston-Salem calls for a high temperature near 90 degrees amid sunny skies with a 20% chance of rain. The low temperature Friday night will be around 68 degrees amid partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain.