HIGH POINT — Learn boat safety tips and earn boating certification in an eight-hour seminar Saturday from The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
"About Boating Safely" will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Oak Hollow Marina, 3431 N. Centennial St. The normally $15 class will be free, with the costs covered by the Burlington Flotilla's 2017 golf tournament proceeds, the group said in a news release.
The beginner boating class provides the knowledge needed to obtain a boat license or safety certification in many states, the Burlington Flotilla said in the release. Many boat insurance companies will offer discounts to boaters who successfully complete the course, the group said.
The course is geared toward those age 14 and older. Topics range from an introduction to boating and boating safety to navigation and boating problems. A new chapter this year is geared toward N.C. boating laws.
Deadline to register is Friday.
For more information, contact Lloyd Dosser at flotilla99vfc@gmail.com or 336-447-9920 or Joe Lambeth at 336-577-6465.