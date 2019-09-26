If the “Dilbert” cartoon looks a little off, it might be because creator Scott Adams turned over the pencil to another artist.
CNN news anchor Jake Tapper, who has illustrated for Roll Call, The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, is drawing “Dilbert” this week.
It’s part of a fundraiser to support Homes for Our Troops. Tapper and Adams will auction off an original “Dilbert” comic in November through eBay for Charity. The money will go to the Massachusetts-based nonprofit Homes for Our Troops, which builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-Sept. 11 veterans.
The duo teamed up previously to raise money for the same group.
The auction starts Nov. 7 at www.ebay.com/hfot.
