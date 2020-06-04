GREENSBORO — A drive-thru parade to raise awareness of the U.S. 2020 census will be held in East Greensboro on Friday.
The "Get Out the Count" parade will consist of 15 vehicles, one GTA bus and police cars driving through historically undercounted communities in Greensboro, promoting the importance of getting all communities counted, the city said in a news release.
The parade, featuring "music and fun," will depart at 11 a.m. and last about an hour, the city said. Meetup will start at 10:30 a.m. at War Memorial Stadium, 510 Yanceyville St.
The city said the parade is sponsored by N.C. Counts Coalition, East Greensboro Now and the city of Greensboro.
