GREENSBORO — In one fast-paced hour you can learn about all the barriers to providing safe, affordable housing for everyone in the city.
But you’ll also learn it takes decades to break those barriers.
The city of Greensboro is taking another look at what the community can do to find housing for low-income people or working people who simply can’t afford the city’s soaring rents.
GCR Inc., a New Orleans consulting company, is researching the city’s housing conditions, asking residents for their thoughts on problems and solutions, and working on a report that will ultimately go to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
On Thursday, GCR and city staff members held a community meeting at the Greensboro Public Library downtown to continue researching public opinion as GCR conducts an online survey that will be used in the report.
It was clear that the roughly 25 people gathered in the meeting room were full of opinions and personal stories — far more than could be told in the 20 minutes allotted. So the consultants allowed those at the meeting to spend more time talking.
The diverse experiences of the group added up to a microcosm of the tangled trouble this city faces in what Mayor Nancy Vaughan calls a housing “crisis.”
“These issues are deep-seated issues that there’s no easy fix for,” Jennifer Day, one of the consultants, told the group after the discussion was over. “These cannot be fixed in five years.”
Her company is working for the Greensboro Neighborhood Development Department, which is hoping to use the research it gathers to serve two purposes. First, it will produce a report that HUD requires cities to file every five years about their housing situations and strategies to deal with them. That helps HUD to see that the federal money it spends on housing is handled properly.
But the city also wants to create a strategy for spending up to $25 million in local housing bond money approved by voters in 2016. So far, the city has spent less than $5 million of that money and is looking for the most effective ways to target housing problems.
Issues that came up Thursday covered a broad range. Some people were there to talk about the challenges of housing refugees who come to the area. Some said the mentally ill, disabled and elderly need more housing opportunities. One landlord was there and said that developers are spending millions on higher-priced apartments. With the right kind of local incentives, they might be enticed to develop affordable housing, he said.
He said the government is funding public housing but unless they provide some of that money to the landlords, they’re not going be involved.
Several people at the meeting said the Greensboro Housing Authority, which is the independent agency that provides housing assistance vouchers and owns some apartment developments for low-income people, is difficult to deal with, offers bad customer service and doesn’t seem to be accountable to anyone.
Day said that the city invited the Housing Authority to send a representative to the meeting but nobody attended.
One woman said the city’s housing issues have persisted for decades. She said in her community work she has been in run-down homes with roaches, rats and filth and has seen badly-maintained homes going for high rents.
Others at the meeting said that landlords who provide bad housing with rising rents should be held accountable by the city.
In the coming months, GCR and the city will continue to interview local residents and housing stakeholders. In October they hope to present a report to the Greensboro City Council.