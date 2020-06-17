GREENSBORO — A public records request reveals the city has spent more than $200,000 defending against a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Marcus Smith's family.
Smith’s family filed a lawsuit against Guilford County, the city of Greensboro, eight police officers and two Guilford County paramedics after Smith died in the custody of Greensboro police in 2018. Smith, a black man, was restrained by officers with a RIPP hobble-style device, binding his hands to his feet behind him, essentially hogtying him.
Lewis Pitts, a retired civil rights lawyer who is outspoken in his support of the Smith family, filed a request for the total amount billed to the city for legal costs and attorney fees from any attorney or law firm defending the city in the Smith lawsuit.
Checks from July 2019 to May 2020 amount to $213,028.58 paid to Mullins Duncan Harrell & Russell, the Greensboro firm the city is using.
Individual checks range from about $100 to nearly $60,000.
Last week, the city and county filed a motion to stay the Smith case until Smith’s heirs are determined. Pitts said he doubts the legal fees associated with the most recent motion are included.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Pitts joined others calling on the city to drop the request, which they described as “an attempt to delay justice.”
“It’s going to cost more to continue to let these lawyers file frivolous, useless motions than to resolve the matter,” Pitts said Tuesday, noting that the city uses taxpayer dollars to fight such lawsuits.
