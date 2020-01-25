GREENSBORO — When the week ends with the made-for-TV Skating Spectacular exhibition tonight, the city will have done something no place else has done since cars had tailfins and “I Love Lucy” ruled prime time.
The Greensboro Coliseum has hosted the U.S. Figure Skating Championships for the third time in a 10-year window.
No place — not New York, not Boston, not Saint Paul or Minneapolis or any other traditional skating town — has done that since Colorado Springs hosted four between 1948 and ’55.
“To host the championships three times in 10 years is really quite amazing,” said Paul Wylie, the 1992 Olympic silver medalist and ambassador of all three of Greensboro’s events. “And I know (U.S. Figure Skating) is glad to have a city that wants nationals so badly and appreciates the entertainment value and the athleticism.”
The truth is U.S. Figure Skating rolled the dice in 2011, and the gamble on the Southeast paid off.
Greensboro’s paid attendance for that nine-day event was a record 110,787, with another 50,805 at the FanFest and practice rink in the Special Events Center. It earned the return trips for the 2015 and now 2020 nationals.
But it’s more than cold numbers, says Bob Dunlop, figure skating’s director of events.
“It’s been a very positive experience,” Dunlop said. “What we saw in the initial bid, and what we’ve seen in all three events, is a local involvement. We’ve felt really good about the volunteer network. We’ve felt very good about the arena’s perspective, that the Coliseum wanted to be involved. There was a willingness to work through all the little details that go into planning a big event.”
It’s an event that has changed radically in the last 10 years.
• • •
The first time Greensboro hosted, there were national championships in five divisions: senior, junior, novice, intermediate and juvenile. There were skaters of all ages everywhere. It was a cumbersome event.
This year, only the seniors and juniors compete in Greensboro. The lower three divisions, populated by the youngest skaters, were moved to developmental camp in Indian Trail outside Charlotte. Greensboro’s local organizing committee is responsible for that elite camp, which will be held this week, as well.
The change — which took effect for the first time last year in Detroit — streamlined the event, but it also set back Greensboro’s organizing efforts.
Instead of two years of lead time to prepare and sell tickets, Greensboro had just 13 months this time. Attendance has been decent this year, but it will fall short of 2011 and 2015 says Hill Carrow, chairman of the local organizing committee for all three of the city’s bids.
“It can wear you down,” Carrow said. “The process for landing it doesn’t get any easier, even though you have success. Our first one in 2011 was really over-the-top success. … That actually gave us the interest and momentum to ask for it back.”
Where the lost time in advance hurt was in selling all-event passes.
“If you’re a pro sports team, you try to push your season-ticket sales as hard as you can. For us, that’s our all-event passes,” Carrow said. “As soon as you start selling weekend packages, then all-event sales drop off a lot. And then as soon as you start selling individual session tickets, all the other packages drop off. So the more time you have to push those packages, the better base you build. Then when everybody gets the fever as the event gets here, those individual tickets become a bonus.”
Even so, Carrow was encouraged by the numbers.
“We’re on a trajectory, where if we’d had all 24 months (of lead time), we would at a minimum be between where we were in 2015 and 2011,” Carrow said. “We’re not going to reach (the sales total) we did in 2015, but on a month-by-month basis we’re on a better trajectory.”
• • •
U.S. Figure Skating would like Greensboro to bid again, although there might be a longer wait than four or five years before the next nationals here.
“When we see something that works, good people in a good place, it makes sense for us,” Dunlop said. “… It’s as much us wanting to come back as it is the local community wanting to bring the event back. Hopefully, we’ve forged a really good relationship between U.S. Figure Skating, the local organizing committee and the Greensboro Coliseum. When we end an event here, it’s always, ‘Hey, that was great. When are we coming back?’ I still see that playing out here. Is there a No. 4 on the horizon? I would say absolutely. Could I say when? No way.”
Greensboro’s staying power is really based upon the Coliseum itself.
Terry Gannon played basketball in the building for N.C. State in the 1980s. He’s been a TV broadcaster of figure skating events since 1996.
“It’s a natural, really,” Gannon said. “It’s a perfect fit for the national championships. There are really two things: No. 1, Greensboro really wants this event. I’ve talked to the organizers on both sides, and they love it coming here. No. 2, the city, the area, the state really embraces it. … You want to go where you’re wanted. And the building plays a part. They’ve kept updating the Coliseum, and that’s important.”
Gannon still gets wistful when he works an event at the Coliseum, he said, even though the building is much different than it was when he tried to guard Muggsy Bogues or Dell Curry at the ACC Tournament.
“It’s been remodeled and updated so many times since then,” Gannon said. “The reality is you have to keep updating if you want to keep attracting events like this one. … But no matter how much they change it, how much they update it, it does still have the same feel. I know I’m walking into the Greensboro Coliseum when I come through the doors. And that’s cool.”
• • •
The Coliseum’s versatility comes into play for figure skating.
In addition to the competition rink in the main arena, there’s a temporary practice rink set up on the Special Events Center as well as a FanFest area. Several host sites have stopped doing FanFests, which are not a bid requirement, Carrow said.
“Their field-of-play set-up here is the best in the nation,” Dunlop said. “Having two rinks under one roofline allows flexibility, especially for the coaches, who are often coaching multiple athletes. A coach can come to the rink with one athlete or team, and 20 minutes later can be at the other ice with another athlete or team instead of running all over the place.”
It’s a selling point that enabled the Gate City to become Skate City.
But will Greensboro bid again? Definitely maybe.
“It needs to be something that’s workable for everybody,” Carrow said. “… The festive atmosphere and the competition and the TV exposure, that aspect every community would like no matter what. Then it’s whether you can make enough in return on investment for it to be good for the community.”
For its part, U.S. Figure Skating hopes it’s more “definitely” than “maybe.”
“It goes back to people and relationships,” Dunlop said. “We hope we’ve cemented a home here in Greensboro.”
