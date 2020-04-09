GREENSBORO — A special Greensboro City Council meeting scheduled for next week will not include public hearings for rezoning cases and other controversial items, but will provide for public comments on general issues.
A city spokesman clarified Thursday what is likely to be on the agenda for the April 14 meeting, scheduled at the unusual time of 2 p.m. at the Melvin Municipal Office Building.
The rezoning cases are likely to be heard at the April 21 meeting, whose format has not yet been announced. April 21 is the third Tuesday of the month, when regularly-scheduled business and public hearing meetings are held.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Roy Cooper has restricted all public gatherings to fewer than 10 people. So city officials have decided to hold the open public comment period through pre-submitted emails and phone messages to be relayed to the city council.
“It will be the ‘town hall’ type meeting. The zoning cases are slated for April 21, assuming all goes well with next week’s meeting,” Communications Manager Jake Keys said.
The city has not yet announced how the city will accommodate speakers for those public hearings on zoning cases.
Tuesday’s meeting will be closed to the public and aside from council members, those present will include only City Clerk Angela Lord and a video crew, who will produce the meeting for live stream on the city website and on the Greensboro Television Network.
Council will consider a consent agenda during the meeting. That's a list of small items that usually deal with contract changes or setting public hearings for future meetings. They may also consider business items that do not require public comment.
For the public comment portion of the meeting, comments must be submitted by phone or email by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 13.
A notice posted Wednesday by the city says that public comments must be submitted to virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov or by calling 336-373-3732.
All public comments are subject to public records law and will be made available to the media, the city said.
“These comments are not confidential,” the notice said.
