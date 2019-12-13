GREENSBORO — Greensboro has an affordable housing crisis — there’s no debate about that.
But finding ways to get more people into better or more affordable housing is where potential solutions compete for money and resources.
A new draft report from the city spotlights the magnitude of the housing problems facing tens of thousands of residents while laying out possible causes and solutions to the problem.
The report shows it will take cooperation from neighborhoods, developers and government before more people can find affordable places to live.
It’s a story that local housing advocates have been telling for years, most recently at the Greensboro Housing Summit in March.
At that meeting, Mayor Nancy Vaughan told about 200 people in a packed ballroom, “housing is a crisis for us.”
“We know that policy has to drive this,” she said. “Everybody needs healthy homes.”
Groups assembled at that meeting have vowed to step up their efforts in the coming months to make real change in the way the city approaches its housing problems.
The new report shows two key factors shape the housing picture in Greensboro: Low household incomes and the relatively high cost of housing.
The city compiled much of its research using the American Community Survey, which is a part of the U.S. Census. The report says more than half of Greensboro’s households — 55.3% — make less than 100% of the median family income of $44,978.
The report also uses some data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which requires the city to report on housing conditions every five years. This new city report fulfills that requirement.
Of the 114,080 total households in Greensboro counted by the census and analyzed by HUD, 45.2% are considered low income with family earnings at or below 80% of that median income measure. And 26.1% in the city are considered very low income because their earnings are at or below 50% of median income, according to the report.
Because housing is in relatively short supply, the percentage of people who have to spend more than 30% of their income on rent or a mortgage payment is higher in low-income brackets.
For example, 90% of the people in Greensboro who earn less than $20,000 pay more than 30% of their income on housing, an amount that is considered “cost burdened.” The report defines as cost burdened anyone spending between 30% and 50% of their gross income on housing.
In Greensboro, the report says, 36.4% of all households are cost burdened.
The American Community Survey added up housing costs for owner-occupied homes to include, among other things, mortgages, real estate taxes, insurance, and utilities, while housing costs for renter-occupied units include rent plus the estimated average monthly cost of utilities.
In Greensboro, the median monthly cost for any type of housing was $869. Costs were higher for owner-occupied households, which had a median cost of $1,009, and lower for renter-occupied households, whose median costs were $813.
The cost burden for renters is especially high. The report shows that renters occupy nearly 57,000 units in Greensboro. Of those, 25.4%, or 14,449, pay between 30% and 44.9% of their income. A slightly smaller number, 22.5%, or 12,818, spend more than 50% of their income on housing.
The problems with housing in Greensboro go beyond simple cost factors. According to the city report, more than 35% of all households are experiencing at least one of these four major housing problems: incomplete kitchen facilities, incomplete plumbing facilities, more than one person per room, and cost burden greater than 30%.
The report outlines many reasons why housing is such a problem in the city.
One reason is simply that not as many apartments are being built as there were 10 or 15 years ago. And for those developers who want to build affordable housing, residents near planned housing often fight against such projects.
The report, which is in draft form, outlines a list of those obstacles that the City Council and staff will discuss to ultimately create a five-year-plan to improve the city’s housing.
Those problems include:
- Zoning standards and requirements related to the location of social services, single room occupancy units, and manufactured homes may reduce access to housing opportunities.
- The NIMBY, or “not in my backyard” syndrome: Local pushback and potential rejection of multifamily developments and supportive housing for persons who are homeless or disabled in certain areas of the city is an ongoing challenge for Greensboro.
- Segregation: Historic segregation patterns continue to hinder the location and expansion of affordable and supportive housing in areas of the city. Supportive housing is considered housing where residents have easy access to social services, substance abuse counseling and other needs that might make them more stable renters.
- Access to adequate housing: Lack of sufficient production of affordable housing units and overall poor rental housing conditions limit mobility and housing choice for residents.
- Ensuring economic stability for residents experiencing high levels of cost burden.
- Immigrants and refugee needs: Newly arrived immigrant and refugee communities face a complex array of housing challenges.
- Disabilities: Persons with disabilities experience additional barriers in securing and maintaining adequate housing.
The city says the report is the first step in launching “Housing GSO,” a 10-year affordable housing plan to improve access to, and the condition of, affordable housing for Greensboro residents.
