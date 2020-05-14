GREENSBORO — When stay-at-home orders were imposed for the coronavirus pandemic in March, residents spent more time in their homes flushing toilets.
And what they were flushing began to cause sewer backups all over Greensboro. The city's Water Resources department coined the phrase "wipes clog pipes" and put out a short video urging people that many things considered flushable will still clog sewer pipes.
Apparently, many residents haven't gotten the message during this era of toilet-paper shortages.
So the city has issued a more emphatic press release with a detailed list of products that shouldn't be flushed while everybody is sheltering in place.
"To keep sewer lines free from clogs and the community’s waterways clean, Water Resources Department staff ask residents to flush only toilet paper and human waste down toilets," the news release says. "Even if a product’s packaging claims the item is flushable, do not do so."
Here is the city's comprehensive list of products you should not flush:
• Wipes (all kinds)
• Towels
• Sanitary pads
• Paper towels
• Napkins
• Hair
• Gloves
• Floss
• Feminine hygiene products
• Facial tissues
• Fabrics (all kinds)
• Condoms
