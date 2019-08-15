GREENSBORO — Though it stopped picking up glass from homes for recycling a month ago, the city has added yet another drop-off site for people who are committed to recycling their bottles and jars.
Greensboro now has six city-operated pickup sites with the addition Thursday of the new one at First Presbyterian Church at 108 W. Fisher Ave.
The five other recycling drop off sites are:
- Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road.
- Fire Station 19, 6900 Downwind Road.
- Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Drive.
- McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.
- Medford Service Center, 401 Patton Ave.
The city said in a news release that glass bottles and jars should be empty, clean, and dry. Paper labels do not need to be removed. Lids, caps, and corks cannot be recycled with the glass and should be put in the trash.
Glass dropped off at these locations will be combined with glass collected from local bars and restaurants, which will be recycled into new glass bottles and jars in North Carolina.