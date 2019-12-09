City closes southbound Summit Avenue ramp

City officials to permanently close southbound Summit Avenue ramp to Murrow Boulevard on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. 

 City of Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Motorists who use the southbound ramp from Summit Avenue onto Murrow Boulevard will need to find an alternative route beginning Wednesday. 

City officials said in a news release they plan to close the southbound ramp permanently. 

Access to Murrow Boulevard from Summit Avenue will now be at the Summit Avenue intersection with SECU Boulevard. 

The new traffic pattern is due to the current phase of construction of the Downtown Greenway at that site. 

