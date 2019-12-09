GREENSBORO — Motorists who use the southbound ramp from Summit Avenue onto Murrow Boulevard will need to find an alternative route beginning Wednesday.
City officials said in a news release they plan to close the southbound ramp permanently.
Access to Murrow Boulevard from Summit Avenue will now be at the Summit Avenue intersection with SECU Boulevard.
The new traffic pattern is due to the current phase of construction of the Downtown Greenway at that site.
