Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
GREENSBORO — As the 40th anniversary approaches for the Nov. 3, 1979, Klan-Nazi massacre that left five dead and 10 injured, one of the city’s oldest ministerial alliances is asking elected officials for an apology “of substance,” this one involving police conduct.
On Tuesday, the Greensboro Pulpit Forum, including the Rev. Nelson Johnson, who had been one of the organizers of the “Death to the Klan” march where the shootings took place, outlined seven reasons that the city needed to revisit the tragedy — among them the failure of police to be present to protect marchers, who had a legal parade permit.
Sandi Smith, Dr. Jim Waller, Bill Sampson, Cesar Cauce, and Dr. Michael Nathan were killed during the shootings. Waller’s widow, Signe Waller, sat in the audience during Tuesday’s press conference. She had also participated in the march.
“Their absence was remarked by a couple of people who were killed or wounded,” Signe Waller said of not seeing the police nearby. “Sandi Smith said, ‘It’s awfully strange I don’t see any police here.’ “
Clergy, referring to a commission that took two years researching the happenings that day, spoke of the police failing to warn the marchers of what they knew about the planned attack, which a paid police informant had earlier told them about. The police should have stopped the caravan because they knew the group had weapons, they said.
“But merely followed them several miles to Morningside Home, where the attack occurred,” said the Rev. Johnny Freeman, who was a 19-year-old college student at N.C. A&T at the time.
At a meeting two years ago, the Greensboro City Council broadly apologized for the city’s role in the massacre, which took place just as the march was forming in the Morningside Homes community.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan did not return a call for comment Tuesday.
City officials have previously acknowledged the police made what they called tactical errors, but from the council’s view at the time, no officer acted maliciously.
The caravan of Klansmen and Nazis were caught on video pulling out weapons and firing at the marchers.
“Nothing or none looms larger than Nov. 3, 1979,” said longtime Greensboro pastor, the Rev. William Wright, of his recall of an event that made national nightly news broadcasts.
All criminal defendants later were acquitted in state and federal criminal trials. A civil jury found the city and some Klansmen liable for one of the deaths. A Truth and Reconciliation Commission spent two years researching the shooting and the events surrounding it, and released its findings in 2006.
Besides blaming the Klansmen and Nazi shooters, as well as the local police, it found that the march’s organizers, members of the Communist Workers Party, share some responsibility, “albeit lesser.”
The ministers say an apology outlining the police’s role is needed to heal lingering wounds that continue to affect the city and to avoid making those mistakes in the future.
Among its other complaints, the group also said the city participated in an atmosphere of blaming the victims rather than encouraging an objective investigation and comprehensive trial with no criminal convictions.
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting headlines
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shootings 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting 1979
Klan-Nazi shooting/KKK trial verdict 1980
Klan-Nazi shooting 1980
Klan-Nazi shooting 1981
Klan-Nazi shooting 1983
Klan-Nazi shooting/trial 1984
Klan-Nazi shooting/trial 1984
Front page 38 years ago
04_lh_Marker 052515.jpg
01_lh_Marker 052515.jpg
02_lh_Marker 052515.jpg
03_lh_Marker 052515.jpg
05_lh_Marker 052515.jpg
06_lh_Marker 052515.jpg
07_lh_Marker 052515.jpg
08_lh_Marker 052515.jpg
09_lh_Marker 052515.jpg
10_lh_Marker 052515.jpg
11_lh_Marker 052515.jpg
12_lh_Marker 052515.jpg
13_lh_Marker 052515.jpg
14_lh_Marker 052515.jpg
15_lh_Marker 052515.jpg
16_lh_Marker 052515.jpg
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.