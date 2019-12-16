GREENSBORO — City offices will be closed from Dec. 24-26 as well as on New Year's Day for the holidays.
The following services and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule:
• There are no trash and recycling collections on Christmas Day. Collections remain the same on Dec. 24 and 26. There are also no trash or recycling collections on Jan. 1. Collections remain the same on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.
• The White Street Landfill and the Solid Waste Transfer Station will be closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
• The Greensboro Public Library system and the Greensboro History Museum will be closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 26, as well as New Year's Day.
• Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) and SCAT are operating on the following schedule for the holidays:
• Tuesday, Dec. 24: hourly service ending at 6 p.m.
• Christmas Day: no service
• Dec. 31: hourly service ending at 6 p.m.
• New Year's Day: no service.
• HEAT will not operate during the entire holiday period. The GTA Administrative offices are closed Dec. 24-26 and New Year's Day.
• Parks and Recreation administrative offices, City Beautiful, Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation will be closed Dec. 24-26 and New Year's Day. Other Parks and Recreation Services affected include:
o Regional parks, including Barber, Country, Hester, Keeley and Price are closed on Christmas Day only.
o Cemeteries are open to the public, but no services will be performed on Dec. 24 and 25.
o Botanical Gardens, including Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden, Greensboro Arboretum, Bog Garden and Gateway Gardens, are open every day.
o Greensboro Sportsplex, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion, Barber Park Events Center and all recreation centers are closed Dec. 24-26. They close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 are are closed on New Year's Day.
o Greensboro Youth Council is closed starting Dec. 23 and reopens Jan. 6.
o The Smith Senior Center will be closed Dec. 24-26. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and closed on New Year's Day.
o The Greensboro Cultural Center closes at 6 p.m. Dec. 23 and will close Dec. 24-26. The center will close at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and will be closed on New Year's Day.
o City lakes, including Brandt, Higgins and Townsend will be closed Dec. 24-26 and New Year's Day.
• Emergency service is available for water and sewer needs after normal business hours and on weekends. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.
