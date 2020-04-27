The City of Greensboro is partnering with Cone Health and United Way of Greater Greensboro to provide free face coverings to Greensboro residents, starting Wednesday, April 29, the city announced today.
The Joseph M. Bryan Foundation is underwriting this initiative, according to the news release.
You can pick up one face covering for per member of your household, while supplies last, at:
• Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday
• United Way of Greater Greensboro, 1500 Yanceyville St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays only
The face coverings will be made of reusable fabric, the release said. The CDC recommends wearing a face covering in areas where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
