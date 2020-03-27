BURLINGTON - City leaders have declared a local state of emergency that went into effect at 8 a.m. today.
The declaration will help the city coordinate, provide and request additional supplies and mutual aid and other financial assistance from the state and federal government. It also includes certain restrictions considered necessary to protect public health, safety and welfare, according to a news release issued late Thursday from the City of Burlington.
The following restrictions - which will remain in place until 5 p.m. April 30 - include:
• All public and private gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited. A social gathering is defined as any event or convening that brings together more than 10 people in a single room or single space at the same time. Single spaces include both confined indoor and outdoor spaces.
• Specific guidance regarding gatherings for funerals and burials
• All events held on public grounds or hosted by the City of Burlington have been postponed.
• All indoor recreation centers are closed, and all recreation programs are canceled.
• All rentals of Burlington Recreation & Parks facilities/properties are canceled.
• Outdoor public parks will remain open (including golf courses and marinas).
• No organized play is to be permitted at city sports fields or courts.
• Public and private communal playgrounds are closed.
• City Council’s April 6, 2020 Strategic Planning Workshop and Work Session, April 7, 2020 City Council Meeting, and April 21 City Council Meeting have been canceled.
Residents can read the full text here: burlingtonnc.gov.
For general coronavirus/COVID-19 questions or information regarding the Alamance County’s response, call the county's COVID-19 Call Center 336-290-0361.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.