GREENSBORO — Michael Borchers, an assistant director of the city's Water Resources Department, has been chosen as the department’s new director, according to a city news release.
He will assume his new role on Saturday.
“Michael has been a key member of our Water Resources Department for the past 15 years and has proven his ability to be a leader for not only the department, but also the City,” City Manager David Parrish said in the release. “He and his leadership team are responsible for one of Greensboro’s most precious resources and I am confident that our water and sewer infrastructure will continue to be maintained and enhanced under Michael’s direction.”
Since joining the city in 2005, Borchers has served as stormwater engineering and planning supervisor, engineering manager and assistant director.
As assistant director, Borchers oversees the department's operating divisions, water supply, water reclamation and operations, and supports the division managers in developing, allocating and monitoring a combined $56 million operations and maintenance budget.
He has led investigative efforts, established rapid responses, and obtained approval for long-term capital planning activities to permanently address the presence of emerging contaminants in the city’s drinking water supply.
Borchers holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the State University of New York Maritime College and a Master of Science degree in environmental engineering from the University of Tennessee, according to the release. He is a state licensed professional engineer and holds Grade II Wastewater Operator and Grade A Water Treatment Operator certifications.
