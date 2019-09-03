GREENSBORO — It was billed as a “crime update” presentation but the Greensboro City Council’s work session Tuesday became an hour-long discussion with far more questions than answers.
When it was over, city officials agreed that they’ll do a deeper analysis of extensive crime data so they can reach some conclusions that residents of neighborhoods and public safety officials alike can benefit from.
Assistant City Manager Nathaniel "Trey" Davis presented a wide-ranging report to the council that surveys the state of crime in Greensboro from the number of homicides so far this year — 27 — to the number of aggravated assaults by firearms — more than 800 last year.
Davis framed much of his presentation through the difficult problems public safety officials are struggling to answer as crime rates remain consistently high.
He said the city is searching for ways to solve these problems before they get worse.
“We don’t want to continue to be reactive,” he said.
“We have tremendous resources right here within our city infrastructure and the community partners we work with,” he said.
The city wants to know a variety of things including, Davis said, “what is the public perception of our crime data? What is the public perception of our police department? What are the main community concerns that we’re hearing?”
After Davis spoke, Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott talked further about issues the city faces, not least of which is the large size of Greensboro relative to its police force.
As much as people wish for neighborhood-oriented community policing, the scale of the city makes it difficult, Scott said.
“We’re a police force of 700 people serving a community of 300,000,” Scott said. “We’re too large to do Mayberry policing. You’ve got to look at the numbers. It’s just not realistic.”
Council Member Marikay Abuzuaiter said the high-crime “crescent” of southeast Greensboro is also an area with high levels of poverty, inadequate housing and unemployment.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan said that shows the issue of crime in Council Districts 1 and 2 extends beyond police duties and should involve county social services and Guilford County Schools to address the roots of crime.
District 2 Council Member Goldie Wells said “strong neighborhoods will make a stronger city. They don’t have jobs, they don’t have food, they have inadequate housing and what do they do? They react.”
“When people’s basic needs are not being met it causes unrest and that’s what I attribute the hotpots” to, Wells said. “People on the other side of town don’t have to worry about those things so they’re not shooting each other.”
Council Member Justin Outling and other council members asked Davis to analyze existing data and research further possible solutions for another report to council.
“It becomes a matter of what can we do as a City Council with our limited resources that can actually move the needle?” Outling said. “What does our budget in terms of public service look like compared with other cities? It’s hard to see whether the police would be more successful with more resources or not.”
Two women representing a group of mothers against gun violence spoke later during the council’s monthly public comments session and asked members how the city plans to slow violent crime.
“I’m on board for Cure Violence. I’m ready to push Cure Violence,” said District 1 Council Member Sharon Hightower, referring to a nationwide program that targets high-crime areas of cities with intensive counseling and intervention to stop gun violence before it happens.
Other council members said they would like to hold a town meeting later this month to discuss violence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.