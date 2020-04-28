GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council plans to hold its next meeting for general public comments the same way it held the last one: without the public.
City Council will meet at 2 p.m. May 5 by Zoom conference to hear a summary of general public comments that are submitted for meetings on the first Tuesday of every month. The difference is that when meetings were held in council chambers at the Melvin Municipal Office Building, speakers would sign in and then speak to council for 3 minutes.
During the coronavirus crisis, City Council has been holding its meetings virtually and accepts comments from the public in advance.
For the May 5 meeting, people can submit their comments by 5 p.m. Monday via email to virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov or by calling 336-373-3732.
As she did at the April 14 virtual meeting, Mayor Nancy Vaughan will likely read a summary of comment topics without reading the content of the comments. Full comments will be posted at www.greensboro-nc.gov after the meeting.
City Council at its first meeting of the month also typically votes on a consent agenda of small items that can be grouped together for a single vote.
