GREENSBORO — The city of Greensboro and the United Way have concluded a face-mask giveaway that began last week, distributing 30,000 free face coverings.
The city said Thursday in a news release that the campaign, which began April 29, was paid for by the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.
City officials began working on the effort earlier in April after City Council members expressed a desire for everybody in the city to wear masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic.
They found three suppliers, one in Greensboro and two in Randolph County, to ship masks daily to two public distribution points and several nonprofit agencies.
The United Way office on Yanceyville Street and the Melvin Municipal Office Building on Washington Street were designated as public distribution points. On one of the distribution days the United Way ran out of masks at its drive-thru location before the 10 a.m. start time.
"We are humbled and inspired by the smiles and gratitude shared by the children and families who received face coverings," said Michelle Gethers-Clark, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Greensboro.
