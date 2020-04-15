GREENSBORO — City boards and commissions that were temporarily shut down during the stay-at-home orders for the coronavirus pandemic could soon be back in action thanks to the Zoom video conferencing software.
The city of Greensboro announced Wednesday morning that boards and commissions with time-sensitive business may hold those meetings provided they announce them properly and allow for public access.
All electronic meetings must use Zoom, the city said in a news release, must provide advance notice that includes the meeting schedule and name and contact information for the city staff coordinating the meeting and must follow standard procedures for specific boards and commissions.
The city had announced in mid-March that it would cancel all meetings of boards and commissions through April 17.
