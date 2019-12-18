GREENSBORO — Greensboro City Attorney Chuck Watts got a nice Christmas gift from the City Council on Tuesday — a $19,000-a-year raise.
Watts, who joined the city as attorney on June 1, was hired at $190,000 a year when he replaced former City Attorney Tom Carruthers.
After a review of Watts' performance earlier Tuesday afternoon, the council voted late in the evening to grant him the raise effective Dec. 1.
His predecessor, Carruthers, was earning $180,000 a year when he resigned in October 2018.
Before he accepted the Greensboro job, Watts had served as deputy secretary and general counsel for the N.C. Department of Transportation since 2017. Before that, he worked at The Banks Law Firm, Charles D. Watts Attorney at Law, NC Mutual Life Insurance Co., and as an assistant professor of law at Vanderbilt University.
