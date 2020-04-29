GREENSBORO — Charlie Lowe wanted to end his frustrating hunt for face masks to protect him and his wife from the coronavirus.
So he made a special trip downtown to the front door of the Melvin Municipal Office Building at 10 a.m. Wednesday to be one of the first people to get free masks the city of Greensboro is giving away in partnership with the United Way, Cone Health and the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.
“We’ve been online, online, online,” Lowe said in exasperation.
He even tried to go the do-it-yourself route.
“We’ve made four now at home — not very successfully,” Lowe added.
The old mask he was wearing was not as nice as the stretchy white, washable fabric masks the city was handing out.
“I found this one under the shop table,” he said, a touch disgusted.
Free masks were going briskly on the cool spring morning as people strolled across the West Washington Street plaza to the front of the building where four guards made sure everyone kept their social distance and stood in well-formed lines. But mostly, they were able to walk quickly up to the tables where Assistant City Managers Chris Wilson and Trey Davis were among city staffers pulling handfuls of masks out of cardboard boxes behind them.
Wilson said that over the coming days the city expects to have about 30,000 masks to give away at City Hall and at the United Way’s office. Free masks can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at the Melvin building while supplies last.
Wilson said 12,000 of those masks were given away at City Hall, the United Way and other community agencies on Wednesday. At $2 to $3 each, Wilson said, that’s about $30,000 worth of masks distributed in the first day alone, all paid for by the Bryan Foundation.
The story Wednesday at the United Way at 1500 Yanceyville St. was a little more hectic. So many people showed up there that the group started handing out masks at 9 and had exhausted its supply of 2,000 by 10 a.m., when the giveaway was scheduled to begin.
Just after 10 a man stood outside the building holding up a “No Masks” sign.
“We had people lining up in our parking lot as early as 8 a.m.,” said Michael Cottingham, the vice president of marketing and communications at United Way of Greater Greensboro. “By 9 a.m. we had a couple hundred people in our parking lot lined up.”
They decided for safety to begin handing out masks then and, at four masks per person, the supply was gone within an hour.
“We were blown away by how appreciative people were,” Cottingham said. He said the United Way is happy to be a part of the mask giveaway and a broader coronavirus relief effort.
United Way has scheduled another mask giveaway for next Wednesday at the same time.
Those who showed up at City Hall found a much more relaxed setting.
Eighty-year-old Ila Lewis, her 33-year-old granddaughter Erika Tysor and Tysor’s 6-year-old son Aiden stood in the bright sunshine and talked about their good fortune at snagging some of the masks.
“I’m in the at-risk group,” said Lewis. “This is nice because people don’t have them in Greensboro.”
Tysor said they don’t leave the house without a mask, but noted, “You can’t buy them at stores.”
However, some stores require that customers wear masks, so that puts people in a bind, she said.
“I think it’s very, very nice,” Tysor said of the city’s mask giveaway. “I tried to Google and I was going to try and order a mask for my husband and they were $25 each.”
“I won’t pay $25,” said Deborah Bingham, who was there with her husband, Steve, and friend Marilyn Forster.
“I’m going to make some. I’m an old home-ec teacher,” said Deborah Bingham, a Jamestown resident. Still, she and her husband picked up some of the masks at Greensboro’s giveaway.
City Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter stood by herself in front of the building, taking pictures of the small crowd that was walking in and out of the distribution area.
“I think it’s a wonderful way for Greensboro to let them know that the city cares,” Abuzuaiter said.
Steve Bingham said he’s just glad to join the many people who have masks to wear. Before Wednesday, he said, he had to go to stores without a face covering.
“I felt like we were being inappropriate or something,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.