Federal offices: Open today.
State offices: Closed today.
Greensboro city offices: Closed today.
High Point city offices: Open today.
County offices: Closed today.
ABC stores: Open today.
Schools: Closed through Jan. 3.
Greensboro Transit: Operating on a regular schedule except for HEAT, which is not running buses during the entire holiday period.
High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran operating on a regular schedule today.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection on Wednesday. Tuesday and Thursday collections are normal.
High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. There is no yard waste collection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.