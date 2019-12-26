Holiday Parade (copy)

Santa Claus waves to the crowd at the Holiday Parade in Greensboro on Dec. 7.

 Woody Marshall News & Record

Federal offices: Open today.

State offices: Closed today.

Greensboro city offices: Closed today.

High Point city offices: Open today.

County offices: Closed today.

ABC stores: Open today.

Schools: Closed through Jan. 3.

Greensboro Transit: Operating on a regular schedule except for HEAT, which is not running buses during the entire holiday period.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran operating on a regular schedule today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection on Wednesday. Tuesday and Thursday collections are normal.

High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. There is no yard waste collection.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments