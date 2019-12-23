Holiday Parade (copy)

Santa Claus waves to the crowd at the Holiday Parade in Greensboro on Dec. 7.

 Woody Marshall News & Record

Federal offices: Closed Wednesday.

State offices: Closed Tuesday-Thursday.

Greensboro city offices: Closed Tuesday-Thursday.

High Point city offices: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

County offices: Closed Tuesday-Thursday.

ABC stores: Closed Wednesday.

Schools: Closed through Jan. 3.

Greensboro Transit: Normal hourly service ending at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. No service on Wednesday. No HEAT service during entire holiday period.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed on Wednesday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection on Wednesday. Tuesday and Thursday collections are normal.

High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. There is no yard waste collection.

