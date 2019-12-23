Federal offices: Closed Wednesday.
State offices: Closed Tuesday-Thursday.
Greensboro city offices: Closed Tuesday-Thursday.
High Point city offices: Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
County offices: Closed Tuesday-Thursday.
ABC stores: Closed Wednesday.
Schools: Closed through Jan. 3.
Greensboro Transit: Normal hourly service ending at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. No service on Wednesday. No HEAT service during entire holiday period.
High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed on Wednesday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection on Wednesday. Tuesday and Thursday collections are normal.
High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. There is no yard waste collection.
