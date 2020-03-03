During Women’s History Month, the Greensboro News & Record will present occasional Q&A’s with interesting women in our community.
Name: Cheryl Cullom Stewart
What I do: I am the public art consultant for the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s Public Art Endowment, The Piedmont Triad International Airport and the SmART Communities program for the North Carolina Arts Council.
Why I do what I do: I manage and administer the public art programs for these entities. That includes community engagement, art-site selection, the artist-selection process, working with artists to oversee the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of works of public art. I never tire of promoting the importance of art in our everyday life and the intrinsic value of creative placemaking.
My proudest achievement: Finally finishing my art history master’s thesis, "The Impact of Christo’s Surrounded Islands," and being able to go to NYC to interview Christo and his wife Jeanne-Claude. (Besides raising two creative young men that went to Savannah College of Art and Design!)
My real-life hero: My dad, William O. Cullom, is my hero. He has shown me how to work passionately for what is meaningful to you and how being enthusiastic, kind and positive is the best way to get things done.
If I could have one superpower, it would be: Is having unlimited resources to give to worthy causes a superpower? If that is just a wish, I think I would like to be able to always make people laugh and feel joy in the world. Oh, and also breath underwater! Can I have three?
