GREENSBORO — On Thursday, the U.S. Small Business Administration made a decision that shook many shop owners to their core when it stopped taking applications for its Paycheck Protection Program.
The $349 billion loan program recently created by Congress is intended to help businesses crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic keep full-time employees on the payroll for just over two months — long enough, lawmakers hope, for the country to ride out the disease.
In just two weeks, though, the program received so many applications that it dried up.
As the dust settles, Bloomberg reports that more than 39,000 loans — totaling roughly $8 billion — have been approved for North Carolina businesses as of Friday.
But many local businesses are in limbo, wondering if their money will come.
“I’ve never been in a situation like this and I’ve been in business for 30 years,” said Nayef Dergham, who operates two Pita Delite sandwich shops in Greensboro.
Dergham said he applied for a loan when the program opened on April 3.
“It’s going to take us a long time to get back on our feet,” he said.
Dergham said he barely manages to keep his 12 employees on the payroll and make rent. Workers are only getting about 10 hours a week.
It’s a story being played out across Greensboro.
Restaurants have been hit hard by a state-mandated quarantine and a ban on dine-in service issued by Gov. Roy Cooper that runs at least through this month. Most are trying to survive on takeout traffic, but it’s not easy.
Dergham said business at his Friendly Center location is less than 25% of what it used to be.
“My Friendly location is like a zombie town,” he said.
Sam Funchees, the president of the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship, a small-business incubator in Greensboro, is concerned at how quickly the federal loan program shut down.
“The fact that $350 billion went out the door in 13 days is staggering and indicates the challenge we have in our community and our country,” Funchees said.
Art Nading, who co-owns The Extra Ingredient, a kitchenware store, with his wife, is another Friendly Center retailer anxiously awaiting federal assistance. Since the pandemic began, business has plummeted 70%, he said.
“I’ve been worrying more with just the day to day, trying to figure out my business and what I’m doing,” he said.
Nicole Villano, the general manager of Deep Roots Market near downtown, said the stress of it all has been “out of this world.” A government loan might help ease that pain.
“It would give us the cushion that we need to take care of business and staff,” Villano said.
The store moved from a previous location seven years ago and has struggled since.
“Deep Roots Market has operated on an emergency level of working capital since we came downtown,” Vilanno said.
Funchees is worried for the smaller proprietors who may not get a loan and are “going to get crushed.”
The state’s approval rate for Paycheck Protection Program loans is 53%, ranking it 39th in the nation, according to Bloomberg. That may explain why some local businesses are in a holding pattern.
In comparison, Nebraska is first with 82%, followed by North Dakota (80%), Kansas (79.1%) and South Dakota (78.7%).
Some businesses are fortunate enough to have already been approved.
Greensboro’s Zenergy Technologies, which helps companies develop better software, is one of them.
President and CEO Chris Laney, who has a staff of about 50, said he empathizes with those waiting.
“None of us want this to happen,” Laney said. “Every business has to figure it out.”
Funchees said businesses that don’t get a loan are going to have to find money elsewhere.
For Nading, that means turning to his retirement fund — “our nest egg” — and that scares him.
Dergham said he has used all of his savings.
“If something breaks down,” he said, “that profit margin is gone.”
But there may be hope.
Lawmakers in Washington are struggling to approve another $250 billion emergency program. In the meantime, the Federal Reserve announced the establishment of a loan program for small- and medium-sized businesses that were in good financial standing before the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.