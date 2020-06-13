CHARLOTTE — The city’s host committee for the Republican National Convention lashed out at the “broken promises” of GOP officials Friday, saying their decision to move most of the event to Florida is “devastating” for businesses that had counted on it.
The host committee’s statement came less than a day after Republican officials formally moved the most public part of the convention to Jacksonville, leaving only some low-profile business in Charlotte.
“We need to stop pretending there’s any part of the convention that will remain in Charlotte,” the committee said. “Our good faith efforts to carry out our obligations under agreements made two years ago have been met with broken promises and disregard of the significant commitment from many partners across our region.”
It will be the first time since 1860 that a national convention will take place in two different cities.
The host committee, led by Republican John Lassiter, a former City Council member, was charged with raising $70 million and recruiting thousands of volunteers for the convention as well as contracting venues for what organizers once expected to be 1,200 related events.
Only the first day of the scheduled four-day convention — Aug. 24 — will be held in Charlotte, though the GOP says other convention meetings will take place in town starting Aug. 21. The RNC will meet in Charlotte on Aug. 21-22.
The convention speeches and pageantry will take place over three days in Jacksonville.
The convention is moving after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper told Trump last month that continued concerns about the coronavirus meant he couldn’t guarantee that delegates and their guests could fill the arena in August.
That prompted Trump to tweet he would move the convention to another city.
In a statement Friday, the city said it will hold Republican convention organizers accountable.
“(The) city believes it is in the parties’ best interest to immediately unwind the agreements among them and hold the RNC accountable to fulfill all its outstanding obligations to the parties and make them whole,” the statement said on Twitter.
It was unclear Friday whether the city or host committee might take legal action. Officials have been poring over contracts and exploring options.
Republicans blame Cooper for failing to guarantee a full convention.
“I don’t know how we can be violating any contracts when the governor has said time and time again that we needed to scale back our convention and that we could only have 10 people in any given room,” Republican national chair Ronna McDaniel said Friday on Fox News. “We wanted to be in Charlotte.”
Empty seats
Only 336 delegates — out of around 2,500 — will come to Charlotte for convention business that will include a meeting of the credentials committee as well as the formal nominations of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
RNC attorneys said more delegates could attend the Charlotte business meetings if state restrictions are further relaxed. They also said they no longer need the Spectrum Center. The arena, had been scheduled to be taken over by convention officials in mid-July for a multimillion dollar renovation.
GOP lawyers asked the host committee not to make “any additional payments” to the Spectrum Center.
It was unclear Friday how much they’ve spent.
Disappointment, relief
Reaction to the move has been mixed.
“Considering the fact that this event was stolen from us purely because of politics, I would love for our industry and our community to move on and focus on reopening our businesses and doing whatever we can to get our economy back on track,” Mohammad Jenatian, president of the Greater Charlotte Hospitality & Tourism Alliance, said in an email. “Since securing this event two years ago, thousands of businesses have been working tirelessly to help Republicans have one of their best national conventions in Charlotte.
“It is sad to see all of that hard work going to waste, but our industry is resilient. We will survive.”
But Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt, a Democrat, said “a lot of people are relieved.”
“I supported the convention,” she said, “but with all that’s going on in our community right now I don’t think that it’s a bad thing that it’s going somewhere else.”
Eiselt said while businesses will lose money in the short run, if the convention brought another spike in COVID-19 that would hurt them as well.
“Long-term it might have been a death knell for them,” she said.
Some Republicans blame the governor. In a fundraising email, U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, a Charlotte Republican, said, “Cooper just used the coronavirus to cancel President Trump’s Republican National Convention and attempt to sabotage the president’s reelection campaign.”
Republican Ed Driggs, a Charlotte City Council member, said he’s heard from both sides.
“There’s a (difference) of opinion among other people I talk to whether we’re better off not having the convention here,” he said. “Clearly what we were looking forward to cannot occur because of the virus.”
