GREENSBORO — The Eastern Music Festival’s fifth annual Chamber Crawl returns June 15, bringing free live music by local musicians to nine downtown venues.
The Chamber Crawl heralds the approach of the annual five-week festival that begins June 22.
For 58 years, the EMF has provided classical music instruction to students from around the world and concerts for the public, primarily at Guilford College.
Tickets for regular concerts are available online at easternmusicfestival.org or by calling the Triad Stage box office, 336-272-0160.
The Chamber Crawl is free. It will run from 1 to 5:30 p.m., starting with Wally Wallace and the Sononauts bringing postmodern meets Tin Pan Alley to Blue Denim, 217 S. Elm St.
Performances will start every to 20 25 minutes at a different venue, before concluding with a finale with all five ensembles at 5:15 p.m. at The Bearded Goat, 116 E. Lewis St.
Last year, more than 1,000 people gathered to watch the Chamber Crawl.
This year’s crawl is sponsored by the Cemala Foundation, Yamaha, Steinway Piano Gallery, Moore Music, ArtsGreensboro, Guilford College, Lincoln Financial Foundation and O. Henry Hotel.
Here is the schedule:
1 p.m.: Wally Wallace and the Sononauts, Blue Denim, 217 S. Elm St.
1:25 p.m.: Railyard String Quartet plays classical for the masses, Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St.
1:50 p.m.: Totally Slow plays melodic DIY punk music, Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St.
2:15 p.m.: The Zinc Kings play old-time traditional music, Cheesecakes by Alex, 315 S. Elm St.
2:35 p.m.: Wally Wallace and the Sononauts, Jerusalem Market on Elm, 310 S. Elm St.
2:55 p.m.: Sirocco Reed Quintet plays contemporary roots and beautiful melodies, Scuppernong Books.
3:20 p.m.: Railyard String Quartet, Ambleside Gallery, 528 S. Elm St.
3:40 p.m.: The Zinc Kings, Fainting Goat Spirits, 115 W. Lewis St.
4:05 p.m.: Totally Slow, Ambleside Gallery.
4:30 p.m.: Sirocco Reed Quintet, Elsewhere, 606 S. Elm St.
5:15 p.m.: Fun Finale, Bearded Goat, 116 E. Lewis St.