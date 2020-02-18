A section of Interstate 40 eastbound near Clemmonsville Road, exit 195, is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer.
The crash occurred about 3:20 a.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating.
The driver of the truck veered off the interstate to the right, and his rig overturned, said Trooper Ned Moultrie. The driver, whose name is not being released, had minor injuries from the crash.
The truck's trailer was filled with 41 cattle, and crews are working to remove the cows from the trailer and take them offsite, Moultrie said. Some of the cattle died in the crash, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
Rescue 1, Rescue 3, Ladder 5, Mineral Springs Fire Dept, Emergency Management, Piedmont Emergency Animal Rescue Team, NC Animal Rescue Team, are working to free 41 cattle. Unfortunately some died in the wreck. #wsfire .120 pic.twitter.com/9iAEdtzadu— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 18, 2020
A picture posted to the Winston-Salem Fire Department’s Twitter account shows the semi with extensive damage.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto South Frontage Road until the highway can be reopened. It's unclear when the road will open.
Moultrie said troopers are investigating to determine why the driver of the truck veered off the road and whether he will be cited.
