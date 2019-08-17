CHARLOTTE — Greg Good Jr. slipped out of the passenger seat of a red Ford Expedition and promptly fastened a blue wig to his head.
The elastic strap holding it in place blended seamlessly with his black beard. It was as if he had just been crowned, a near spitting image of his late father.
Greg Good Sr. had made his reputation wearing that wig, a wild hairdo that came to a point about a foot above above his head.
It was just a portion of a costume that transformed the Winston-Salem native into "Catman" — an icon of Carolina Panthers fandom, who attended nearly every home game in the team's 25 seasons.
But it was the younger Good who was about to embark on his first trek to Bank of America Stadium in the outfit his father made famous. Good Sr. died a little more than a month ago at age 62.
And Good Jr. was there to fill his father's seat in the front row of section 104 at the Panthers' first home game of the year — a preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
An 89-degree Friday afternoon in a parking lot just a few blocks away from the stadium where he and his father had watched countless NFL games marked the start of the younger Good's reign. The nearly hour and a half-long drive to Charlotte had him reflecting.
"I was full of emotions, just thinking about my father — coming with him — for 25 years," Good Jr. said. "Now it's just me."
The 31-year-old was draped in a jersey. Blue plastic beads hung on his neck like something out of Mardi Gras. He wore his father's signature black belt, inscribed with the word "Catman," complete with whiskers.
Two sledgehammers rested in sheaths on his hips, the No. 51 of the late Sam Mills Jr. was glued to his tools. It was almost a necessity to incorporate him. Mills, while battling colon cancer, was the inspiration behind the Panthers' signature phrase, "Keep Pounding."
His blue cape, adorned with a stuffed panther was absent. Good Jr. was saving it for regular-season games.
He began his walk to the stadium accompanied by Alain Brown, a Winston-Salem native and superfan known as the "Mad Cattah" for his black top hat like a character out of Alice in Wonderland. Jimi Mccandies, a friend, also joined and took photos with his phone during that walk.
Panthers fans recognized Good Jr. as he cut through the parking lot of Clutch Kitchen & Pour House, which led to a walkway near the stadium.
AJ Jones of Mooresville, a fan since the Panthers' first season in 1995, mistook him for Catman. He stopped Good Jr. in the parking lot for a photo. Jones said the last time he saw Catman was at the last preseason game against the New England Patriots, which was in 2016.
"He was like the biggest fan — everybody knew him," Jones said. "I didn't even know it was his son, but I knew the hair. It was kind of surreal ... I was like, 'Wait a minute.'
"But it's really awesome he's carrying this on."
Big shoes to fill
Good Jr. was aware of the shoes he was tasked to fill — and the legacy his father built from scratch. He didn't, however, anticipate the barrage of phone calls, texts and messages that flooded his Facebook page after his father's death.
Good Sr. suffered a stroke and died about a week later on July 5, according to his son. Good Jr. had to fulfill a request from the elder Good that Friday. He logged onto his father's Facebook, announcing the death of Catman in a post.
Responses from fans and former Panthers players flooded in.
"That was what was the most overwhelming," Good Jr. said. "We didn't want to broadcast everything like we did. But that was his wish.
"When I got on his Facebook page and posted, I didn't want to do that, man ... And it was nice and everything but I never had, as a family, time."
DeAngelo Williams, who played nine seasons with the Panthers, took to Twitter a day after Good told the world that his father had died. The 36-year-old former running back called for Carolina to honor Catman, tagging the organization in his tweet.
"Um........... the biggest panther fan in the world has passed away @Panthers u should prob say something about CATMAN! Show us u care about your fans!!," tweeted Williams, who posted screenshots of his message on Facebook as well.
And he wasn't the only player to give a nod to Catman. According to the younger Good, Muhsin Muhammad, whose No. 87 jersey became nearly synonymous with Catman's costume, was among the flurry of calls he field in the following days. Good Jr. was shocked to hear "Moose" on the other end of the line.
The younger Good said his Facebook page spiked from roughly 200 friends to 2,149 just a day before his homecoming Friday in Charlotte.
Good Jr. received messages on social media from fans across the country and internationally as well. A fan from Germany reached out, telling a story of the lone Panthers game he attended. The fan attached a photo of himself with Catman in the message, Good Jr. said.
The Panthers called, too. The organization sent customized No. 87 jerseys, to Good Jr., his older sister, Candace Carpenter, and younger brother, Christopher. The name plate that stretched across the back said "Catman" in bold, white letters.
From Winston-Salem to Charlotte
Good Jr. wore that jersey on July 29 at his home in Winston-Salem, as he reclined on a dark beige couch in his living room. ESPN played in the background.
There were photos of the younger Good and his wife, Jasmine, whom he married in September 2018.
But Good had plenty of Panthers paraphernalia in plain sight, other than the jersey he wore, which had the words "Keep Pounding" in the collar.
A corner in the living room held his Panthers relics, most sitting on a dark wooden stand of four shelves.
A Catman bobblehead, one of 1,008 his father ordered and sold over the years, sat on the top shelf and appeared to watch over the room.
At the time, Good Jr. said he had roughly 200 bobbleheads remaining, and shipped anywhere from 30 to 40 since his father's death.
The shelves are all full: An unopened Pepsi can etched with a photo of Luke Kuechly. A Score football card with Muhammad's autograph — his No. 87 was scribbled in the bottom right corner. A plastic pail holding miniature football helmets of the teams the Panthers had beaten during the season. Good Sr. attached the loser's helmets to the beads around his neck as part his Catman costume.
There was a black and white photo of Cam Newton with his back turned, pointing at the sky, and a "Panthers Fan Cave" sign.
The fan sign includes the words, "Where there's NO offseason."
And there was truly no day off for Good Jr. — and certainly none now that his father is gone.
Good Jr., his brother and sister wore their gifted Carolina jerseys to Catman's funeral on July 14. Mark Carrier, who finished his career with the Panthers in 1998 and is now the franchise's executive director of football staff, was at the funeral.
"I never had a chance to be by myself and cry," said Good Jr., letting out a laugh that filled the living room. "Obviously I've got it now because it's died down a bit. But for us, it's still fresh.
"Me and my wife share a car, so I catch the bus to work. Man, I broke down crying on the bus last week. Just on the bus, people looking at me — I didn't care. I know what's going on in my heart. I'm just thinking about my dad."
A bond through football
Catman's legacy was much more than rabid fandom to Good Jr.
All those seasons of football brought father and son together.
A ticket from Sept. 7, 1995 — Carolina's inaugural home game at Clemson Memorial Stadium in South Carolina — sits on that shelf in his living room.
Good Jr. said he and his father were very much alike, butting heads when Good Jr. was a kid. The younger Good moved out of his parents' house at 18.
"(We were) always right," Good said, laughing. "We had an argumentative spirit ... It was always because I had gotten in some mischief. You don't understand that when you're young. But, as you grow up, you understand it.
"It's hard for me because this is our time of year."
The Goods went through everything together, on and off the field. During the 2015 season, his father was approached by a fan just before the NFC Championship game in Charlotte. It ended up being the Panthers' first conference title since 2003 — and only the second in franchise history.
Good Jr. said the fan offered $2,000 for Catman's seat at that game. His father turned it down.
But the younger Good wasn't aware of his refusal, initially. He tried to convince Good Sr. they needed to attend the game by doing chores around his home.
"I mean, $2,000 was a lot of money for us because we broke. I went over there and cut the grass, washed his car — I cleaned it out good," Good Jr. said, smiling. "He was like, 'I was going to take you to the game anyway.'"
The pair played Madden, the NFL video game, together. They both used the Panthers as their team — the son wore the black uniforms, while Good Sr. donned white. It was what Good Jr. called, dressing "for a funeral," and Catman regularly won.
Even when Good Sr. was too sick to attend home games during the 2018 season, the younger Good was there, sitting in his father's seat near the west end zone.
Good Jr. visited Catman almost daily, except on weekends when he worked two jobs.
"Last year, when he was in the nursing home, I was still going to the games," Good Jr. said. "He asked me not to wear none of his stuff until he was gone, and I respected that.
"But, during the road games, I would go to the nursing home with him on top of visiting him."
The legend lives on
On Friday, Good Jr. was in rare form. He stopped for a few minutes near the 13-foot statue of former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson outside the stadium.
Good Jr. attracted plenty of attention. A few spectators pointed as they stood in a line to pass through metal detectors.
Darrell Causey, 44, of Swansboro noticed the younger Good. He previously caught two Panthers games in New Orleans, but it was his first in Charlotte.
Causey was unaware of Catman's legacy, but he wanted to take a picture of Good Jr.
"I don't (know him)," Causey said. "This is the first time I've seen him.
"It's awesome. I have a Carolina Panthers wrestling mask. Now I wish I would've brought it."
And the fans kept coming as Good Jr. passed through the gate leading into the stadium. A high-five with a kid in a Cam Newton jersey. Another stop to bang his fist on a drum manned by PurrCussion.
Good Jr. had promised his father that he would take up his mantle. "Catman Jr." was born — or, rather, the continuation of a legend.
"He brought great energy to the fans, and I think he was one of the truest fans we had," Kuechly, the Panthers' star linebacker, said Friday after what turned into a 27-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. "His ability to dress up and get guys involved, and his costumes every week. I give him a lot of credit for being dressed in that outfit, as hot as it gets here."
Mario Addison, who is entering his ninth season in the NFL and signed with the Panthers in 2012, noticed Good Sr. at every game in the stadium.
But Addison, a defensive end and outside linebacker, didn't know that Good Jr. was carrying on Catman's legacy.
"You know, it's a great thing, man," Addison said, smiling in the locker room after the game. "I think he'll do a tremendous job because he would want to start exactly where his daddy finished off at and keep it going."