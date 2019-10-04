The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health has confirmed that a cat found on N.C. 62 in Julian tested positive for rabies.
This marks the 12th confirmed case of animal rabies this year in Guilford County, the agency said in a news release.
The health department said if a person finds a sick or injured animal to call Animal Control at 336-641-5590.
If bitten, wash the area with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bite to Animal Control.
North Carolina law requires all domestic pets four months or older to be vaccinated.
The department said in a news release that rabies circulates within the wildlife population throughout the year.
The health department said to never touch an animal with your bare hands, not to buy or keep wild or exotic animals as pets, avoid contact with wildlife, dead or alive, and to not approach, play with or rescue wildlife.
The department said wild animals are not usually friendly and people should be careful if one approaches.
Officials also recommend feeding pets indoors and animal-proofing trash by keeping waste inside cans with secure lids.
