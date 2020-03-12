The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday morning it has identified two cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Forsyth County.
The announcement came this morning during Gov. Roy Cooper's coronavirus task force meeting.
There are now 14 confirmed cases in North Carolina. The two cases in Forsyth County were the first outside of the Triangle area. Later Thursday morning, the Mecklenburg County Department of Public Health announced two cases there.
The Forsyth County patients are a couple who contracted the virus after going on a cruise where other travelers tested positive, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Both are reportedly doing well and are in isolation at their home, according to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
The county health department will begin working to identify close contacts to the local patients. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 for a 10 minutes or longer. Based on information provided by the patients, county health officials will assess risks of exposure and determine if any additional measures are needed, such as temperature checks, symptom checks, quarantine and testing for the virus.
The county health department will hold a briefing about the local cases at 2 p.m. in the County Government Center, located at 201 N. Chestnut Street.
While 12 cases have been identified, the state is awaiting results from 21 more tests. It’s unclear how many of those pending tests are in Forsyth County. The state health department has tested 67 people, not including the 21 outstanding tests.
At a Tuesday news conference, Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift declined to say how many people had been tested in the county or how many test kits are available.
The first North Carolina case was identified March 3, according to the state health department. There are 938 cases spread throughout 39 U.S. states. At least 32 people have died nationwide. There have been no deaths reported in North Carolina.
The state can currently test 50 patients a day, according to the health department. Supplies for an additional 900 patients are on back order from the CDC.
Not everyone is eligible to be tested for COVID-19. To be tested, someone most show the symptoms — coughing, fever and shortness of breath — and have a known exposure to the virus, or must have tested negative for the flu and be able to show a possible exposure to the virus, Swift said.
At Tuesday’s press conference, Swift called the risk of contracting coronavirus in Forsyth County low. He encouraged people to continue living their lives while exercising the same traditional preventative measures they would during a normal flu season, meaning to wash your hands, avoid touching your face and to stay home when sick. People over the age of 65 or people with underlying health issues are especially at risk.
This is a developing story and the Winston-Salem Journal will update it as new information becomes available.
