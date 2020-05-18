GREENSBORO — The city knows what you've been doing with all that free time: mostly eating and working in the yard.
It shows in the trash you throw out and the piles of debris in front of your house.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, with schools and stores closed and restaurants open only for takeout, families are spending most of their time at home, generating more garbage than they ever have.
City crews are collecting two times the amount of yard waste they once picked up on an average day. Trash and recycling are up significantly as well.
Up to 72 workers fan out across the city each day, all to keep the city clean on every street.
They are some of the most essential, but often unnoticed, workers the city employs.
• • •
The white garbage truck driven by Alonzo Frink, an eight-year veteran, uses an automated arm to pick up trash cans. That usually helps him avoid unsanitary garbage, but these days the cans can be overflowing.
Before the coronavirus crisis hit, Frink could pick up 550 garbage cans per day. That number has dropped a lot since then.
He has to take his truck to the city's transfer station on Chimney Rock Road more often and that adds time to each run.
"People are at home. They're eating more takeout and ordering from Amazon," Frink said. "I can attest to that."
On every route, exposure to COVID-19 is a possibility.
"My concern is that I don't take it home to my family," said Frink, who wears safety glasses, gloves and a mask for protection.
On a recent day, one garbage can in a neighborhood was so full, it was overflowing with bags.
Frink walked over, threw a bag in, then went to his truck's door and sprayed a cloud of disinfectant that lingered in the bright sunshine before driving to the next house.
"I don't know if a person's had coronavirus or not," he said. "I spray my gloves and continue with my route. It's nothing against nobody. I just want to be safe."
• • •
Before the stay-at-home order, city residents disposed of 120 tons of yard waste per day. Now, that number has soared to 240 tons with people at home, nowhere to go and time on their hands.
"It can take three days to do a yard-waste route that used to be done in a day," said Kevin Matherly, a route supervisor for the city's Field Operations Department.
The city suspended the collection of yard waste for several weeks while officials figured out how crews could work with each other and maintain social distancing. Crews have now caught up with the backlog, but the grass clippings and branches keep coming.
Last Friday, Rico Hamilton stood beside his tall, white truck and waited patiently while a man dragged four garbage cans full of long twigs to the street.
Once Hamilton found a way to get some of the long branches into the trough, he pressed a red button and watched the compressor shove the whole pile inside within seconds.
Partner Jessica McNeill trades tasks with Hamilton, driving two days a week and picking up loads on two days. It's hard work, but both say they're happy to have a job during this crushing recession.
"Sometimes I'll just walk the street while he drives," McNeill said. "You've got to stop every two to three seconds. It's a workout."
The routes are lined with so many bags of grass clippings and bundles of branches it can make for a long day. The city is strict about the number of loads it'll pick up. The limit is 10. If a resident puts out 15, five will be left at the curb.
Hamilton and McNeill, while busier than ever, are always mindful of the fact they can potentially be infected by the coronavirus.
Safety glasses and gloves are worn outside the truck. Inside, the pair sanitize their hands and the compartment at nearly every stop.
"I'm not really worried about the coronavirus — it's the snakes that worry me," McNeill joked. "We're protected. We've got everything we possibly can to protect ourselves."
• • •
Matherly, a city employee for two decades, is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan. So he's not fazed by the challenge his crews face right now.
It's a simple proposition for him — find a way to get the essential work done.
"We don't want to leave trash on the street," he said. "Raw garbage ... it's a health hazard."
A route supervisor, Matherly has 17 people reporting to him who pick up garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulk waste — like couches and mattresses — on varied schedules.
Starting salary is $15 plus benefits. With experience and good evaluations, a person can make over $40 an hour.
Matherly's cellphone rings constantly with calls from complaining residents. He says he gets roughly 4,000 calls a year — a number that's sure to be higher with the burgeoning loads his crews are handling right now.
He keeps a concerned eye on his workers, who are not tested regularly for coronavirus. So far, none of them has been sick.
But Matherly has a rule for them: "If you don't think it's safe to pick it up, don't pick it up."
