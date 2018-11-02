Cardi B file photo

Cardi B arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. 

 Evan Agostini/Invision/The Associated Press

GREENSBORO — Rapper Cardi B won't be performing at the Aggie Homecoming Concert on Saturday night.

She canceled due to illness, the Greensboro Coliseum said Friday in a news release.

The 7:30 p.m. concert at the coliseum will feature performances by 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, Lil Baby and DJ E Sudd. The show is part of N.C. A&T's annual homecoming, which runs through Sunday.

Tickets are still available by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, calling (800) 745-3000 or going to the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Ticketholders who want a refund should visit www.greensborocoliseum.com/CardiB for details.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments