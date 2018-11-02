GREENSBORO — Rapper Cardi B won't be performing at the Aggie Homecoming Concert on Saturday night.
She canceled due to illness, the Greensboro Coliseum said Friday in a news release.
The 7:30 p.m. concert at the coliseum will feature performances by 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, Lil Baby and DJ E Sudd. The show is part of N.C. A&T's annual homecoming, which runs through Sunday.
Tickets are still available by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, calling (800) 745-3000 or going to the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Ticketholders who want a refund should visit www.greensborocoliseum.com/CardiB for details.