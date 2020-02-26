RALEIGH — North Carolina Democrats have tried unsuccessfully in past elections to defeat incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, a Browns Summit Republican who has held the office for the past 15 years.
Troxler is unopposed in his party's primary on Tuesday, but three Democrats are vying for the nomination to take on Troxler again in the general election. One of them, Walter Smith, previously went up against Troxler in the 2016 general election and lost. This time, Jenna Wadsworth and Donovan Watson are also hoping for a chance to face off with Troxler.
Smith wants to legalize medicinal marijuana. Wadsworth also wants to legalize cannabis — for both medical and recreational use — and as commissioner said she would help farmers transition into that market.
Watson said he supports hemp farmers and wants to use the power of the office to "build relationships with legislators to pass cannabis-friendly provisions within the law to streamline the regulatory and consumer service side of the business."
Sons of Confederate Veterans at the State Fair
Wadsworth criticized the Sons of Confederate Veterans having a booth at the N.C. State Fair every fall. The group hands out stickers that hundreds of fairgoers wear.
"I think the commissioner's job is to make sure we create an environment where everybody feels safe, not discriminated against. I would never infringe on anybody's free speech, but allowing a group whose whole mission is to engage in whitewashed history that is racist and discriminatory ... is something that we should not be supporting," Wadsworth said.
Smith said he doesn't think Sons of Confederate Veterans should have any place at the State Fair.
"No, I don't think there's any place for that type of group especially when they fly that flag there," Smith said.
Watson said he doesn't want to enter a battle of choosing vendors or interfere with free speech, calling that "an unfair and dangerous precedent."
"SCV are an organization that has not caused trouble in past events at the State Fair," he said.
Watson said he's more concerned with "moving the State Fair in a progressive direction" like adding more days and highlighting breweries and distilleries across the state.
Jenna Wadsworth
Wadsworth is already in elected office, as a Wake County soil and water district supervisor. She grew up on her family's farm in Johnston County and now considers herself a "hobby farmer."
Wadsworth is the frontrunner, with the most money and endorsements. She has received more than $10,000 in campaign donations, while Smith has about $3,900 and Watson's campaign did not submit organizational paperwork, according to the State Board of Elections.
Her ideas for being agriculture commissioner are also tied to Democratic Party issues, saying that the future of farming is also tied to immigrant rights and social justice.
North Carolinians need a fresh voice, she said, who will "excite people about the future of farming and conservation."
Wadsworth's endorsements include 20 Democratic state lawmakers and former Agriculture Commissioner Britt Cobb, who lost to Troxler in 2004.
Donovan Watson
Watson is a first-time candidate from Durham who owns Perkins Orchard produce market. He said it was started by his grandfather as a driveway produce stand that he moved to his backyard. Watson said he decided to run after learning about wholesale farmers' spaces at the State Farmers' Market being potentially threatened in the future by the redevelopment of the Dix Park area.
Watson, who is 26 and African American, said there needs to be more diversity and youth in agriculture. He said he voted previously for Troxler, but thinks voter complacency has set in.
"I'm for that small family in North Carolina that's struggling to make a living on their farm," he said.
Watson has been endorsed by the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenberg.
Walter Smith
Smith, who also ran in 2012 and 2016, is retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He said he's running because he wants to address climate change, address immigration reform and feed the hungry, among other issues.
He's a hemp farmer in Robeson County and has a poultry operation in Yadkin County.
"I'm used to long hours and hard work; that doesn't bother me a bit," he said.
Smith has also lobbied for farmers and the hemp industry, so didn't start campaigning until after the legislature adjourned, he said.
Smith said saving family farms would be his No. 1 priority as commissioner.
"There are a lot of reasons we're losing farms, the main reason is they're just not profitable," he said. Smith sees hemp as a crop that can revitalize rural areas along with new infrastructure, better transportation and Medicaid expansion.
