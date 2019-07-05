The following candidates filed today for municipal offices in Guilford and Rockingham counties. Filing, which began at noon today, runs through noon, July 19. Races are nonpartisan. An (i) indicates incumbent.
Get a complete list of candidates across the state at the N.C. State Board of Elections.
Guilford County
High Point
Mayor
Bruce Davis, 1725 Deep River Road, High Point
Carlvena Foster, PO Box 1253, High Point
Council at-large
Mason Garner, 1504 Country Club Drive, High Point
Britt W. Moore, 2001 Hunterwoods Drive, High Point (i)
Ward 1
Willie H. Davis, 1436 N. Hamilton St., High Point
Cyril Jefferson, 110 Dogwood Circle, High Point
Ward 2
Chris Williams, 1101 Edinburgh Court, Jamestown (i)
Ward 3
Monica Peters, 1410 Trafalgar Drive, High Point (i)
Ward 4
Wesley Hudson, PO Box 6314, High Point (i)
Ward 5
Vic Jones, 2512 Burch Point, High Point (i)
Ward 6
Jason P. Ewing, 3538 Running Cedar Trail, High Point (i)
Jamestown
Town Council
Rebecca Mann Rayborn, 801 Ragsdale Road, Jamestown (i)
John Capes, 704 O'Neill Drive, Jamestown (i)
Lawrence Straughn, PO Box 655, Jamestown
Oak Ridge
Town Council
Martha Pittman, 808 Fogleman Road, Oak Ridge
Summerfield
Mayor
BJ Barnes, 2709 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield
Town Council
Lynne Williams DeVaney, 7503 Strawberry Road, Summerfield
John O'Day, 7013 Mustang Court, Summerfield (i)
Reece Walker, 7046 Summerfield Road, Summerfield (i)
Rockingham County
Eden council
Ward 2
James C. (Jim) Burnette, 531 Glovenia St., Eden (i)
Ward 6
Phil Hunnicutt, 982 Lake Forest Court, Eden
Madison
Mayor
David Myers, 202 Dahl St., Madison (i)
Alderman
Tom Rogers, 205 Lonesome Road, Madison (i)
Mayodan
Mayor
Dwight Lake, 203 N. 8th Ave., Mayodan
Council
Shaunna Priddy Overman, 101 N. 8th Ave., Mayodan
Reidsville
Council District A
Donald L. Gorham, 285 Pennsylvania Ave., Reidsville (i)
Stoneville
Council
Jerry Smith, 600 E. Main St., Reidsville (i)
Henry (Camp) Thornton, 102 Oakdale St., Stoneville (i)
Wentworth
Council
Dennis Paschal III, 173 Somerset Drive, Reidsville (i)