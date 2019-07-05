Early voting

Voters cast ballots during early voting in October 2016 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

 Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record////

The following candidates filed today for municipal offices in Guilford and Rockingham counties. Filing, which began at noon today, runs through noon, July 19. Races are nonpartisan. An (i) indicates incumbent.

Get a complete list of candidates across the state at the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Guilford County

High Point

Mayor

Bruce Davis, 1725 Deep River Road, High Point

Carlvena Foster, PO Box 1253, High Point

Council at-large

Mason Garner, 1504 Country Club Drive, High Point

Britt W. Moore, 2001 Hunterwoods Drive, High Point (i)

Ward 1

Willie H. Davis, 1436 N. Hamilton St., High Point

Cyril Jefferson, 110 Dogwood Circle, High Point

Ward 2

Chris Williams, 1101 Edinburgh Court, Jamestown (i)

Ward 3

Monica Peters, 1410 Trafalgar Drive, High Point (i)

Ward 4

Wesley Hudson, PO Box 6314, High Point (i)

Ward 5

Vic Jones, 2512 Burch Point, High Point (i)

Ward 6

Jason P. Ewing, 3538 Running Cedar Trail, High Point (i)

Jamestown

Town Council

Rebecca Mann Rayborn, 801 Ragsdale Road, Jamestown (i)

John Capes, 704 O'Neill Drive, Jamestown (i)

Lawrence Straughn, PO Box 655, Jamestown

Oak Ridge

Town Council

Martha Pittman, 808 Fogleman Road, Oak Ridge

Summerfield

Mayor

BJ Barnes, 2709 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield

Town Council

Lynne Williams DeVaney, 7503 Strawberry Road, Summerfield

John O'Day, 7013 Mustang Court, Summerfield (i)

Reece Walker, 7046 Summerfield Road, Summerfield (i)

Rockingham County

Eden council

Ward 2

James C. (Jim) Burnette, 531 Glovenia St., Eden (i)

Ward 6

Phil Hunnicutt, 982 Lake Forest Court, Eden

Madison

Mayor

David Myers, 202 Dahl St., Madison (i)

Alderman

Tom Rogers, 205 Lonesome Road, Madison (i)

Mayodan

Mayor

Dwight Lake, 203 N. 8th Ave., Mayodan

Council

Shaunna Priddy Overman, 101 N. 8th Ave., Mayodan

Reidsville 

Council District A

Donald L. Gorham, 285 Pennsylvania Ave., Reidsville (i)

Stoneville

Council

Jerry Smith, 600 E. Main St., Reidsville (i)

Henry (Camp) Thornton, 102 Oakdale St., Stoneville (i) 

Wentworth

Council

Dennis Paschal III, 173 Somerset Drive, Reidsville (i)

Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.​

